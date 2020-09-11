US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, KAREN MATTHEWS and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 as the coronavirus pandemic reconfigures memorial ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances. In New York, victims’ relatives gathered Friday morning for split-screen remembrances at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another nearby set up by a separate 9/11-related organization. President Donald Trump spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, when Vice President Joe Biden later laid a wreath there. Biden also attended the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York, where he and Vice President Mike Pence exchanged an elbow bump.