US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
Rachel Kelly, left, an intensive care unit nurse, receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Emily Schubert, the employee health nurse at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Front-line health care workers are among the first in Alaska to receive the vaccine. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
The U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination effort in history with a major expansion of the campaign, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers to inoculate a larger and more diverse pool of people. After a frustratingly slow rollout involving primarily health care workers and nursing home residents, states are moving on to the next phase before the first one is complete. They are making shots available to such groups as senior citizens, teachers, bus drivers, police officers, firefighters and people with underlying medical conditions.