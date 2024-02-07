Usher Announces His “Past Present Future” Tour

Usher’s new album, “Coming Home”, drops Friday…he’s playing the Super Bowl Halftime show Sunday, and now we hear he’s heading out on tour starting in August!’

He wrapped a 100-show Las Vegas residency in December, and it’s been a decade since his last tour. This 24-city arena tour kicks off in Washington, D.C. in August and wraps in Chicago in October.