Vatican halts Mexico abuse prevention mission, cites virus
MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s bishops say the Vatican suspended a clerical abuse fact-finding and assistance mission in Mexico due to the spreading coronavirus in Italy. The Mexican Episcopal Conference said the Vatican had suspended all foreign activities after registering its first positive test. The Vatican announced no such ban publicly and the Vatican spokesman didn’t immediately return calls and email messages seeking comment. The mission to Mexico, announced Monday, was known to have alarmed some in the Mexican hierarchy. This week, the Vatican ambassador to Mexico revealed that the Vatican had been investigating four Mexican bishops for allegedly having covered up or mishandled abuse cases.