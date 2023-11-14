Veteran Has Walked For 15 Years Raising Money For Wounded Vets

NBC did a profile on Ric Ryan, a United States Vietnam veteran who decided 15 years ago he wanted to do something pretty simple to help fellow vets. He pledged 25 cents for every friendly wave he got on his long daily walks to an organization called Operation Mend. The charity provides free, lifesaving care to America’s wounded veterans. As word got around, local businesses put donation boxes out and prompted others to jump onboard his cause.

He got emotional when Operation Mend told him how much he has donated over the years…over $200,000! Despite having had two knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries, he’s going to keep going as long as he can walk.