Video: Latino man pinned by California cops before he dies
In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers attempt to take 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez into custody, April 19, 2021, in Alameda, Calif. The video goes on to show officers pinning Gonzalez to the ground during the arrest that ended in his death. (Alameda Police Department via AP)
By JULIET WILLIAMS Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda have made public nearly an hour of video that shows officers pinning a Latino man to the ground during an arrest that ended in his death. The body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers confronting 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez. He appeared to be drunk in a park on April 19th. The video shows officers pinning him face down for about five minutes, sometimes planting a knee or elbow on his neck or back. Gonzalez stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital. His family contends Gonzalez was killed by excessive force and that officers escalated a peaceful situation. Three investigations are underway.