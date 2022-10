Vin Diesel has a new crown to put on his beautiful bald head… world’s hottest bald man. He earned the title based on a variety of factors, including the Golden Ratio of Beauty and how shiny his head is. Stanley Tucci finished second, followed by Shemar Moore. The Rock finished 9th?!! And Prince William was 5th!

Prince William decrowned: Vin Diesel is the hottest bald man of 2022 https://t.co/TPKIaJan2i pic.twitter.com/UGaob7tgoZ — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2022