Viral Dad Shares Hilarious Baby Hacks

A dad on Tik Tok…it’s a family account called @charlie_and_aj, shares some hilarious hacks for getting babies to sleep and not cry. It involves what looks like a questionable hold and not sitting down. Ever. LOL

the technique at the end is 100% effective against all babies ♬ original sound – Charlie and A.J. @charlie_and_aj What a journey it was to finally sit down with Charlie. AJ is the exact same waythe technique at the end is 100% effective against all babies