Virus causes session housing headaches for Alaska lawmakers
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers who each year relocate to Juneau are facing challenges in getting settled ahead of what is expected to be a difficult legislative session overshadowed by COVID-19. A popular hotel blocks from the Capitol is closed for the winter due to the pandemic. Officials say offerings for short-term housing rentals are sluggish compared to last year but that they expect plenty of lodging options. Still, with just over a month before session is set to begin, some lawmakers are waiting to lock down digs. They are expressing uncertainty about how and for how long lawmakers plan to meet.