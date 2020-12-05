Virus outbreak at Alaska’s largest prison continues to grow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The biggest prison in Alaska is continuing to experience a coronavirus outbreak that has left almost half of its population infected. Alaska Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Gallagher said that, as of Thursday, 581 inmates at Goose Creek Correctional Center had active cases of the virus. That figure is 46% of the prison’s total population of 1,253 inmates, which includes both convicted prisoners and those awaiting trial. Corrections officials said 193 people at the prison have recovered from the virus, which means over half the inmates have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak was first identified on Nov. 2. Two inmates at the prison have died.