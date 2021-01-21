Virus outbreaks shut down 2 Alaska seafood processing plants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — COVID-19 outbreaks have shut down operations at two of Alaska’s largest seafood processing plants in the Aleutian Islands. Anchorage Daily News reported the plants owned by Trident Seafoods Corp. and UniSea Inc. are halting work as the lucrative crab and pollock seasons begin. The Trident Seafoods plant is a processing center for Bering Sea harvests of pollock, crab and cod in Akutan, about 750 miles southwest of Anchorage. UniSea locked down its facility 1,172 miles southwest of Anchorage in Unalaska after 55 workers tested positive for the virus. The seafood industry has had Alaska’s largest summer coronavirus outbreaks.