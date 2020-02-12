Virus worries force cancellation of major tech show in Spain
People walk past posters announcing the Mobile World Congress 2020 in a conference venue in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
LONDON (AP) – Organizers of the world’s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27. Wednesday’s decision comes after dozens of tech companies and wireless carriers dropped out. Tech analyst Tim Bajarin says the show lets many people in the mobile industry to meet in one place, and for that reason it’s a significant loss. Spanish officials insist there was “no public health reason” to call off the show, a huge source of revenue for hotels, restaurants and taxi companies.