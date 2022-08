The MTV VMAs will be held on Sunday August 28 in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center.

The first round of performers have been announced:

J Balvin

Anitta

Panic! at the Disco

Marshmello x Khalid

More performers will be announced soon.

Nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow who are all tied for the most nominations.

Who do you hope performs at the VMAs this year?