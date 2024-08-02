VP Harris Has Secured Enough Democratic Delegate Votes To Become Party’s Nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says she’s ready for the fight against Republican Donald Trump after securing enough votes from Democratic delegates to become her party’s presidential nominee.

The Democratic Party chair announced Friday that Harris had the votes.

The online voting process doesn’t end until Monday, but Harris’ campaign marked the moment Friday when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.

Harris says she’s “honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee.”

Harris is poised to be the first woman of color at the top of a major party’s ticket.

The Democratic Party’s convention in Chicago begins Aug. 19.