Washington state man charged in 2017 Alaska homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say a 27-year-old Washington state man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in a southeast Alaska village two years ago. Isaac Friday of Waitsburg, Washington, is charged in the 2017 death of 19-year-old Jade Williams. On the night of Aug. 15, 2017, Williams was found not breathing in her home in Kake, a city of 600 on Kupreanof Island about 95 miles southwest of Juneau. Deputies from the Walla Wall County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested Friday in Dayton, Washington. Online Alaska court documents do