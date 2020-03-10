Washington state reports 2 new deaths from virus
Authorities in Washington state have reported two new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total there to at least 24. The new deaths reported were a woman in her 80s, a resident of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Issaquah, Washington, who died Sunday, and a man in his 80s, a resident of a Seattle senior center, who died Monday. A statement Tuesday from health officials also said authorities are working with 10 long-term care facilities where residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 30.