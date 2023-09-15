Weekdays
Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD
KTUU-TV News
5:00pm - 7:00pm
WATCH: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Trailer
September 15, 2023 8:32AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Jason Momoa is back in the DC Universe as Aquaman in theaters December 20th!
KFQD News
Alaska lawmaker’s husband was flying meat from hunting camp when crash occurred, authorities say
2 hours ago
Prosecutors In DC Election Case Seek Order Barring Former President Trump’s ‘Inflammatory,’ ‘Intimidating’ Comments
3 hours ago
Princess Diana’s Sheep Sweater Smashes Records To Sell For $1.1 Million
4 hours ago
National News Desk
IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
KFQD News
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
KFQD News
Alaska fishers fear another bleak season as crab populations dwindle in warming waters