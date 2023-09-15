Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

WATCH: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Trailer

September 15, 2023 8:32AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Jason Momoa is back in the DC Universe as Aquaman in theaters December 20th!

