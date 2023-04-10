WATCH: “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” Trailer

Harrison Ford is back for the fifth movie in the franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”! The “dial” of the title is an object that former Nazi Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) believes he can use to restore Hitler’s armies. Indy has been chasing it his whole life, but gave up until his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) returns to his life and gets him back on the chase.

Keep in mind, Harrison is 80-years-old and they used technology to make him look a little younger. They had a ton of footage from previous movies and he’s the same weight he was at age 35, so it made it pretty easy to do. Jump on board for this next adventure in theaters June 30th!