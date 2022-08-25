Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ With Billy Joel

August 25, 2022 4:25AM AKDT
Olivia Rodrigo sung ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ with Billy Joel!

Of course she did; it had to happen!

Billy Joel fans were surprised when Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance at his Madison Square Garden show on Thursday (August 24) Rodrigo performed her hit, “Deja Vu,” and Joels’ “Uptown Girl.”

Olivia made the appearance following a reported breakup with a music executive.

The fans were L O V I N G it! Here are some tweets:

What legendary artist would you pair with a newer artist?

