Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ With Billy Joel

Olivia Rodrigo sung ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ with Billy Joel!

Of course she did; it had to happen!

Billy Joel fans were surprised when Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance at his Madison Square Garden show on Thursday (August 24) Rodrigo performed her hit, “Deja Vu,” and Joels’ “Uptown Girl.”

Olivia made the appearance following a reported breakup with a music executive.

The fans were L O V I N G it! Here are some tweets:

i bet that she knows billy joel cuz u played her uptown girl, THEY’RE SINGING IT TOGETHER… @oliviarodrigo @billyjoel pic.twitter.com/FqiitwqeUR — livies hq (@LiviesHQ) August 25, 2022

OLIVIA RODRIGO AND BILLY JOEL SINGING UPTOWN GIRL TOGETHER THE WORLD IS HEALING pic.twitter.com/Dzn1NEq8HG — noufa GOT S WORDED (@M1SSTHIS) August 25, 2022

olivia rodrigo pointing at billy joel while singing “i bet that she knows billy joel cause you played her uptown girl” at his concert is absolutely insane and everything i’ve ever needed in life pic.twitter.com/PtaYdjCzVx — liv thinker (@livsthinker) August 25, 2022

What legendary artist would you pair with a newer artist?