Poor Liam Neeson.

In every movies he does (with the exception of maybe “Love, Actually”), someone’s taken his kids, or he’s being chased by bad guys. In this latest movie, “Retribution”, he plays a dad driving his kids when he gets a call on a phone planted in his call alerting him to a bomb under his seat. If he doesn’t follow the caller’s instructions or tries to get out of the car, it will blow!

In theaters this August!