Weather service issues flood advisory for Alaska river
KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Cold weather and a prolonged ice jam on the Kenai River have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an updated flood advisory for Alaska’s central Kenai Peninsula. The Peninsula Clarion reported the new advisory is the result of an ice jam that formed near the Big Eddy State Recreation Site and caused flooding in a Soldotna subdivision earlier this month. The flood advisory was to remain in effect through Sunday night, but a National Weather Service hydrologist says the the advisory will likely stay in place or be extended while temperatures remain below zero.