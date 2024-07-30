Wedding Dance During A Tornado Evacuation Goes Viral

Source: YouTube

You may have seen this video of Alex and Sarah Schilke dancing to “Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran, in the basement of a resort during a tornado evacuation. The backstory is that Alex and Sarah had just finished snapping some quick wedding pics and hadn’t even had their first dance. As they are dashing back inside, the wedding DJ told them he was told by the resort they needed to seek shelter due to a tornado watch.

So all of their 181 guests and all other guests of the resort ended up in the basement where Jack Jones was playing guitar for his family reunion going on. Some of Sarah’s family saw him and asked if he’d be willing to play a song for their first dance, and magic happened!