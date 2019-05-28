Weekend rains push Anchorage to new May precipitation record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s largest city has set a record for rain in May.

The Anchorage Daily News reports a strong Memorial Day weekend storm helped beat a 30-year-old record for May rain.

National Weather Service meteorologist Lucas Boyer says that as of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Anchorage had received 2.08 inches (5.28 centimeters) of rainfall for the month.

The previous record set in 1989 was 1.93 inches (4.9 centimeters).

Anchorage precipitation records date back to 1952.

May is generally considered a dry month for Anchorage. The average rainfall is 0.56 inches (1.42 centimeters).

—

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com