Wendy Williams pauses talk show because of health condition
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Wendy Williams attends the 50th anniversary celebration of Wilhelmina with co-host Patti Hansen on November 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Wilhelmina Models)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition. A spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said that Williams has has been experiencing fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease. As a precautionary measure, Williams is taking time off from the show that she’s been taping remotely from her New York home during the pandemic. In 2018, Williams announced that she had Graves’ disease, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause wide-ranging symptoms. The show said in a statement Monday that Williams’ return date will be announced later.