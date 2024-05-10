What Anna Kournikova Feels About Enrique Iglesias Kissing Fans

Source: YouTube

No biggie. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been a couple for 20 years and share three kids together, six-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and 4-year-old Mary.

Iglesias was asked what Anna thought of him kissing and hugging fans at shows. He said, “she would say she would get looks from other girls and other ladies like “are you okay with that?” and she’s like yeah I’m cool he’s on stage!”

Iglesias says he loves getting close with his fans because he knows he wouldn’t be where he was without their support.