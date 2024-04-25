“Wheelchair Dad” Builds Amazing Bunk Beds For His Daughters
April 25, 2024 6:40AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Daniel Kotter, a dad of six who was left paralyzed after an accident in 2013. He fell 30 feet while building a house. He was a gifted carpenter, and realized he STILL was a gifted carpenter. So he started sharing his building projects online.
@thewheelchairdad74Happy Sunday. God is amazing. ♬ original sound – The Wheelchair Dad
@thewheelchairdad74Dan’s UNTOLD Story.♬ original sound – The Wheelchair Dad