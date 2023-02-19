Where To Shop For The Best President’s Day Sales

Prices are sky high thanks to inflation, but retailers are offering better deals for President’s Day. Many will extend the deals into early March to help out too! If you are in the market for furniture, mattresses or home appliances or electronics, you should have better luck with items being in stock. Wayfair is offering up to 70% off. Dell is offering laptops up to half off, and Lenovo up to 80% off.

Need clothes? J. Crew giving a 40% discount and Nike offering 40% off select items, plus another 20% if you join their loyalty program. Take advantage now, because experts say it’ll be awhile before any other major sales.