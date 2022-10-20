Why You Need To Book Holiday Travel This Week

It may seem a little early to book holiday travel, but according to the travel app Hopper, this week is the best.

They state, “Demand for holiday flights is still relatively low in mid-October, meaning airlines have lowered prices and deals and promotions are available on many top routes.”

They add, “Searches and bookings for holiday flights will begin to surge in late October and prices will begin to spike.”

They also share that the average price for a ticket this week is $290. But prices will peak and will get up to about $450.

Do you have any holiday travel nightmare stories?