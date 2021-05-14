Widespread flooding reported in Buckland
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an ice jam in Buckland has caused widespread flooding. The jam is about a quarter mile below the community on the Buckland River. National Weather Service and local officials anticipate the water levels will stay high and fluctuate a little until the ice jam breaks. Officials say there is not a lot of ice above the community, so the jam is not expected to worsen. No shelters have been set up, but two families have moved in with friends and family. Water has reached the bottom of homes in the community, but it has not gotten into homes very much.