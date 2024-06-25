WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Stops In Bangkok On His Way To A US Court And Later Freedom

Protesters hold placards outside the High Court in London, Monday, May 20, 2024. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces a hearing Monday in the High Court in London that could end with him being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges, or provide him another chance to appeal his extradition. The outcome will depend on how much weight judges give to assurances U.S. officials have provided that Assange's rights won't be trampled if he goes on trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BANGKOK (AP) — A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed in Thailand.

He is on his way to enter a plea in a U.S. court that is expected to free him and resolve the legal case over the site’s publication of classified documents.

The chartered plane landed at a Bangkok airport Tuesday afternoon for refueling.

Assange is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth.

A U.S. Justice Department filing says he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information.

The plea requires a judge’s approval, but Assange is expected to return to his home country of Australia afterward.