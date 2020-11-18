Wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened
By SCOTT SONNER and PAUL DAVENPORT Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds has destroyed or damaged about 20 homes in two neighborhoods in Reno’s foothills and forced the evacuation of hundreds more. The fire that started Tuesday was one of several blazes near the Nevada-California border. Reno’s fire chief says that up to 500 homes had threatened by the fire that grew to more than two square miles within hours of igniting. Firefighters stopped the progress of the Reno fire overnight into Wednesday. In California near the stateline with Nevada, officials say another wildfire was believed to have burned some homes in the community of Walker.