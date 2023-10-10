Will Ferrell DJ’s A Frat Party At USC

How amazing is this image??? Will Ferrell seemed to channel his Old School character Frank “The Tank” Ricard when he took over the ones and twos at the DJ booth! He took over the tunes at a Sigma Alpha Nu held at the University Of Southern California ahead of its football game against the University Of Arizona. Makes sense when you know that his son Magnus, is a USC student. What did he play? Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N****s in Paris,” Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” and The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”

Another fun fact, Ferrell is a USC alum who graduated in 1990 with a degree in sports information before joining the improv group The Groundlings and on to SNL.

