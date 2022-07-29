Will Smith Breaks Silence: “Deeply Remorseful” for Oscar Slap

Will Smith posted a 5 minute YouTube video finally breaking his silence about the Oscars.

In it, he answers the questions posed to him on social media about the incident.

He starts by saying he reached out to Chris Rock but said the message that came back to him was Chris was not ready to talk.

He apologized to Chris Rock’s mother and his family. He said he wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment.

He also apologized to his fellow nominees recognizing that he stole and tarnished their moment.

I can still see Questlove’s eyes, it happened on his award. I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient

Will said he is trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of himself because disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down so it hurts, psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me.

Is Will’s apology more sincere or less sincere because he took months before addressing it?