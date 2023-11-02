Will Smith To Perform With DJ Jazzy Jeff

Will Smith is putting his Fresh Prince hat back on to reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a performance at A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop. The show will be recorded at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on November 8th, and will mark one of Smith’s first major appearances since that now-infamous Oscars slap. Others performing include LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, De La Soul, E-40, GloRilla, Queen Latifah, and Questlove.

The lineup also includes Arrested Development, Cypress Hill, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, MC Lyte, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Warren G, and way more!

You can watch the show December 10th on CBS and will also stream via Paramount+.