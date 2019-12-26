Wind chill warning, advisories issued for north, west Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
The National Weather Service says Alaskans in northern and western Alaska should brace for extreme wind chill. The agency issued warnings of dangerously cold winds for a handful of northern areas including the Beaufort Sea coast, the southeastern Brooks Range and the Kobuk and Noatak river valleys. Wind chill through Friday morning was predicted to range from 40 to 60 below zero. The weather service says frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes in those conditions. The weather service issued wind chill advisories for the Chukchi Sea coast, the Seward Peninsula and the Yukon Delta.