Wolf trapping extended on Prince of Wales Island
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Federal and state wildlife managers have announced an extension of the wolf trapping season on Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island. CoastAlaska reported officials extended the trapping season by five days with a limit of five wolves. Alaska Department of Fish and Game regional supervisor Tom Schumacher says managers decided trapping could be safely allowed from Nov. 15 to Dec. 5. A lawsuit filed by Alaska Wildlife Alliance asks a state judge to intervene in Fish and Game’s plan to extend the season. A temporary restraining order was denied but a hearing has been scheduled six days before the season opens.