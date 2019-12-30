Woman dies in Anchorage weekend crash of sedan, dump truck
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Anchorage police say a woman was killed early Saturday morning in a traffic crash of a sedan and a dump truck. The woman was a passenger in a sedan that was westbound on Seventh Avenue. The car collided with a dump truck driving north on Bragaw Street. A man driving the car and a boy inside were transported to a hospital with injuries that police say did not threaten their lives. The woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.