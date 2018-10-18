Woman dies in fall into water near Ketchikan harbor

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The body of a woman has been recovered from waters off Ketchikan.

Alaska State Troopers say 66-year-old Doretta Dowhitt died Wednesday near Hole-In-The-Wall Harbor, a boat launch about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Ketchikan.

A neighbor at 6:30 a.m. spotted Dowhitt in the water and pulled her out. The neighbor attempted life-saving measures while calling for help.

Troopers say Dowhitt appeared to have fallen near her home down a steep embankment and into the water. Investigators say alcohol may be been a factor in the fall.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Debris slide closes road into Denali National Park Alaska salmon stakeholders divided on ballot initiative Unsealed report alleges police mishandled drug investigation Rivals downplay talk of deal in Alaska race Alaska murder, kidnapping suspect arrested in Michigan Anchorage police release name of pedestrian struck, killed
Comments