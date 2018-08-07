Woman dies of injuries suffered in July motorhome crash
By Toben Shelby
Aug 7, 2018 @ 11:48 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman who crashed a motorhome last month in east Anchorage has died of her injuries.

The woman’s name was not immediately released Monday because next of kin had not been notified.

Anchorage police say the woman ran a red light and may have been driving impaired. Police are awaiting results of toxicology tests.

The motorhome on July 19 was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. It entered the intersection at Tudor Road and struck an eastbound pickup. The motorhome continued into a utility pole.

Police on the day of the crash described the motorhome driver’s injuries as critical.

The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

