Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma’s Fashion Designs To Life

Julia found her grandmother’s fashion sketches from the 1940s and she’s creating them herself. She taught herself how to sew by watching YouTube videos, and it took her about two months to make one gold ballgown. But it’s gorgeous! She started sharing her creations (and videos of the reveal to her grandma) on TikTok and it’s getting tons of attention.

Julia said, “In the sixth grade, I made an alphabet letter pillow in home ec. But except for that brief stint … I have no professional training.”

Her grandma is thrilled to see her designs in real life, after originally just hoping they would be sent to magazines or displayed at her funeral. When Julia saw how beautiful they were, she thought “why wait?”

#ratemyoutfit #familychristmas ♬ original sound – Julia @_boringbb_ Sometimes grandma and I see eye to eye with our style choices- sometimes we couldn’t be more different. We like to poke fun and be silly with each other over what we wear. This is just a light hearted video to hopefully make you smile and laugh. Grandma loved doing the Halloween one, so naturally we had to follow with Christmas #grandmasoftiktok

