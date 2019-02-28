Woman struck, killed on Seward Highway near Girdwood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman walking near Girdwood was struck and killed by at least one vehicle on the Seward Highway.

Anchorage police did not immediately release her name pending notification of next of kin.

The woman at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday was walking near Mile 91 along the southbound side of the highway, the lanes closest to Turnagain Arm.

Police say the woman was struck by one or more vehicles. Drivers stayed the scene and were interviewed by police.

Investigators say they would like witnesses who were in the area to contact them.

Police closed the highway near Mile 91.

The highway had reopened by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

