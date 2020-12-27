Women’s prison in Alaska reports 109-person virus outbreak
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A women’s prison in Alaska that had just three coronavirus cases last week says it now has more than 100 cases. The Hiland Mountain Correctional Center reported 109 active cases of the virus on Monday. The state Department of Corrections says the prison can house about 400 inmates. Randy McLellan, a correctional officer at the women’s prison, says the prison has been on lockdown since the new cases were reported. Three of the state’s 12 prisons currently have over 100 active coronavirus cases, including the Anchorage Correctional Center and Goose Creek in Point McKenzie.