Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil. Even as the latest experimental vaccine appears to show promise, politicians in Washington are still far apart in finding a way to bring financial relief to Americans. Even as Republicans are at odds with Democrats over how much money is enough, top Republican members of Congress are also facing pushback from the White House. GOP leaders are expected to meet Monday with President Donald Trump as the White House panned some $25 billion in the GOP’s plan that would be devoted to testing and tracing, according to one Republican familiar with the discussions.