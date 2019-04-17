Yet another resignation from the Human Rights Commission

The chief of enforcement for Alaska’s human rights commission says she is resigning for personal reasons.

Sarah Monkton says she submitted her resignation Monday. She says it is to be effective May 1.

Monkton is the latest official to announce plans to leave the commission.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy quickly nominated replacements after commission chairman Brandon Nakasato and vice-chair Freddie Olin IV said they would resign May 1.

Nakasato said his decision was related to the uproar involving executive director Marti Buscaglia, who was suspended after complaining on social media about a “Black Rifles Matter” sticker she saw on a truck in the commission’s parking lot and believed to be racist. Buscaglia also plans to resign.

Olin said he was leaving for unrelated personal reasons.