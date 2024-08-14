You Can Stay In A Life-Sized Polly Pocket Airbnb

Source: YouTube

WAVE3 -All your Polly Pocket dreams could come true in a life-sized ‘90s Slumber Party Fun compact on Airbnb.

To celebrate Polly’s 35th birthday, the doll is opening up her home to guests. It’s an exact replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun compact.

“I can’t wait for you to visit and help celebrate my birthday in my most epic compact ever,” said Polly in a statement. “Let’s have some serious slumber party fun in my hometown of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary. There’s adventure to be had from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I’ve left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless!”

The 42-foot-tall home is located in Littleton, Massachusetts. They are allowing 3 guests to book a one-night stay at the home on Airbnb for four guests at $89 per person, a nod to Polly’s debut in 1989. You can try to request the booking starting August 21, and the stay will be September 12-14th. There will also be an option to rent it for the day available later in the month.