YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

It was a shocking revelation that a popular YouTube mom giving out advice on parenting and marriage ended up being charged with horrific child abuse claims involving her kids. The platform has since deleted her channel, “8 Passengers”.

Ruby Franke tearfully apologized during her sentencing hearing, where she learned she was given up to 30 years in prison on 4 counts of child abuse. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will determine how much of that time she will serve.

Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, plead guilty in the case. Police charged the two after Franke’s youngest son and daughter were found emaciated and with injuries after being tied up in Hildebrandt’s home.

Franke admitted in court documents that her 12-year-old son was often kept bound, and that her nine-year-old daughter was made to do manual labor outside in the hot sun with no water or shoes. Both children were often told they were possessed and that their punishments were necessary to help them.

SOURCE