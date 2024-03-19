YouTuber MrBeast Gets New Game Show On Prime Video Offering $5 Million

Source: YouTube

YouTuber MrBeast has 245 million subscribers, so it makes sense he’s getting his own game show on Prime Video. It’s a reality competition called Beast Games featuring 1,000 contestants battling it out for a chance to win a staggering $5 million, making it the largest cash prize in TV history.

No word yet on what the challenges will entail, but it promises a fast-paced and high-production format. No premiere date yet or info on how to apply to be a contest, but it will be exclusively available on Prime Video globally. MrBeast said in a statement. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

He’s built his following on doing challenges like this giving fans a chance to win big prizes.

