Zayn Malik Confesses He’s Never Been In Love

Source: YouTube

Despite some high-profile relationships (first with ex-fiance Perrie Edwards then with baby mama Gigi Hadid), Zayn Malik says he’s not sure he’s “ever truly been in love.” Ouch.

He made the remark on the “The Zach Sang Show” and admitted he’s not really sure how to tell if you’ve been in love. Now he does understand the love of a father saying his 3-year-old daughter with Hadid is “the most amazing soul I’ve ever known” and “my everything.” Check out the full convo: