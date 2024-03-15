Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”

Source: YouTube

Zayn Malik was spilling One D tea while eating chicken wings in a new episode of Hot Ones. He talked about saving Harry Styles from walking into flames from a pyrotechnic mishap during a 2013 performance. “There’s actually footage of it, and it’s actually amazing because it makes me look great,” he said. “So, you see me run from one side of the stage and just push him out of the way, and the pyro kind of like explodes in front of his face.”

Another fun fact was that band used to sing “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” a cappella when the power went out at gigs. Malik just announced his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs, set to drop May 17th. He says it’s a different sound with more personal touch, reflecting his emotions and experiences over the years.