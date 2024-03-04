4 New Astronauts Head To International Space Station For A 6 Month Stay

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture out on a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Their job was to install support struts for small solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station who will oversee the arrival of two new rocketships during their stint.

The U.S.-Russian crew should reach the station on Tuesday, following Sunday night’s launch from Florida.

They’ll replace a crew from the U.S., Denmark, Japan and Russia.

Boeing’s long-delayed Starliner capsule with test pilots and a new private mini shuttle with cargo are due to arrive during the new crew’s six-month stay.

NASA’s Jeanette Epps was originally assigned to fly on Boeing’s Starliner.

NASA finally switched her to SpaceX.